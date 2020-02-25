Thousands to pack parade routes for final day of Carnival 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tens of thousands of people will pack parade routes today as the Carnival season reaches its peak.
The first parade, Zulu, starts at 8 a.m. on South Claiborne and Jackson Avenue.then travels along St. Charles Avenue.
Rex, the oldest parading Carnival organization, will get underway at 10 a.m.
Its theme this year is “Omens and Auguries,” and includes a 26-float procession.
It starts on South Claiborne and Napoleon.
Argus rolls through Metairie beginning at 10 a.m.. and the Elks-Jeff and Krewe of Jefferson follows.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.