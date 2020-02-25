Town hall meeting held to discuss update on Evans Co. hospital

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of questions will hopefully be addressed Tuesday night regarding the future of Evans Memorial Hospital.
Recent financial struggles have put the hospital in a tough spot. A town hall will be held to give residents a chance to ask those questions.
Many people coming in and out of the hospital have said how much this hospital not only means to them, but to the entire county.
City leaders are expecting a full a house at Tuesday night’s town hall.
In a town of about 2,400 people, the hospital is one of the biggest employers with about 172 employees.
Hospital CEO Nikki Nesmith said the hospital has been around for 52 years, it first opened Feb. 12, 1968.
Mayor Terry Branch says the future of the hospital has been the talk of the town because if the hospital were to close, it would be devastating to the entire community.
He says they have been dealing with financial issues for a while, but now it’s time to make a decision.
“To lose a hospital such as what we have here with the number of jobs provided, it would have such a negative impact on our whole community and our whole county. It would have a ripple effect on not only retail, but services and things of that nature," he said.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Eastside Baptist church.
Several, if not all of the county commissioners are expected to be there as well. There will also be a speaker from Hometown Health as well.
No decision will be made Tuesday night, just an opportunity for people to ask questions and hear about the financial struggles and potential options.
