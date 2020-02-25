Tuesday: Wet Morning Drive, Spotty Late-Day Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s inland and near 60° in Savannah. Widespread rain is falling and is forecast to persist through the morning commute.
Prepare for a wet drive to work and wait at the bus stop.
The forecast dries out a bit late this morning, into the lunch-hour. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Only spotty rain is possible during that time. Isolated storms may move back into our area late this afternoon and evening; mainly after 5 p.m. and are possible through the evening commute, into the overnight.
Scattered showers are likely Wednesday, especially along the coastal corridor, with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and 70s during the afternoon.
Colder, drier air filters in this evening and overnight Wednesday - cold, sunny weather for the rest of the work-week. A few frosts, freezes are possible.
Stay dry,'
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.