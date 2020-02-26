Alvarado has 19 points as Georgia Tech tops Clemson, 68-59

Clemson: The Tigers were hurt by their lack of scoring balance. Simms finished two points away from matching his career high of 25 against Duke on Jan. 14. He had too little help, especially in the first half when he had 16 of the team's 29 points. He made 7 of 10 shots from the field in the half while his teammates combined to make only 6 of 17. Al-Amir Dawes and Hunter Tyson each scored 10 points as Clemson's only other scorers in double figures.