Beaufort Co. superintendent dusts off boots for kickaround with May River High School

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A tournament for defending high school soccer champions in Beaufort County was crashed this week.
Superintendent Frank Rodriguez played alongside May River High School's boys soccer team. The team invited him to play after learning he grew up playing soccer.
Rodriguez has also coached soccer, so they didn't want to miss a chance to get him out with the defending 3-A champs.
Senior Conner Golden says the experience was awesome, pointing out it’s not something you see every superintendent doing.
"I mean, it's just surprising having like, a superintendent come in actually be able to, you know, keep up with our pace and be able to work with our team and get his one touch passing down. His finishing was a little off, but everybody can work on that,” Golden said.
"Every one of them is on this team for a reason and each one of them brings something special to the team. That's what makes it special. When you play together as a team and work hard and train hard together, then great things can happen,” Rodriguez said.
After the practice, the superintendent was gifted a team jersey. You can see the moves the team tried out on him next week. They’re next game is March 3 at Hilton Head Island High School.
