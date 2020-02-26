Bluffton leaders plan for expanding population

“The biggest problem is that we are a small town in a really big, fast growing region," said Mayor Lisa SulkA. "And it’s not just Bluffton that is growing today. It’s outside of the Bluffton limits in unincorporated Beaufort County, it’s in Hardeeville. It’s a lot of issues coming from the state down to us where we have no control over, but we have to fund areas that we shouldn’t be funding.”