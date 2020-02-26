Bluffton leaders plan for expanding population

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Bluffton leaders went over their plan for the town’s future on Wednesday. During the discussion, one thing became clear: working with neighboring governments is going to be a priority.
Bluffton has been continuously growing for decades. Now, as the town faces the next five to 10 years, they believe they can’t manage the growth all on their own.
Bluffton leaders say they are feeling the impacts of laws made 20 years ago. Now, they want to make sure their own decisions now benefit the town and surrounding areas for years to come.
The mayor says Bluffton often ends up involved in projects outside the town limits. The council is hoping to change that moving forward by getting surrounding municipalities and counties involved in planning ahead for the expanding population.
Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams, as well as county representatives, joined the meeting to talk about Bluffton’s future goals. The mayor says those partnerships should help everyone in the end.
“The biggest problem is that we are a small town in a really big, fast growing region," said Mayor Lisa SulkA. "And it’s not just Bluffton that is growing today. It’s outside of the Bluffton limits in unincorporated Beaufort County, it’s in Hardeeville. It’s a lot of issues coming from the state down to us where we have no control over, but we have to fund areas that we shouldn’t be funding.”
