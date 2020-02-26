Candidates square off in Democratic presidential debate showdown in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Seven of the eight Democratic presidential hopefuls are hoping they will convince voters they should be the person to face Donald Trump in November.
CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. It begins at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast from Charleston’s Gaillard Center.
Seven of the eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination have qualified to participate. Those candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Billionaire investor Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
The format of the debate will allow candidates to answer direct questions for one minute and 15 seconds, with 45 seconds for rebuttals at the discretion of the moderators, CBSNews.com reported. There will be no opening or closing statements. All candidates will get a closing question.
CBS News Anchor Gayle King and Norah O’ Donnell are moderating the debate and they will be joined by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.
CBS News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief Christopher Isham said the debate Tuesday night is the result of about nine months of planning.
CBS will broadcast the debate live from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., followed by 45 minutes of analysis. The debate will also air live on BET, on CBS News’ streaming service, CBSN, CBS All Access and here at Live5News.com.
Biden predicted victory in South Carolina, saying Monday that he would win “by plenty” in a South Carolina primary this weekend.
But Sanders is in the enviable position of front-runner, which is alarming those in the party as too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. Biden, Buttigieg and Bloomberg reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads in the hopes of loosening front-runner Sanders’ grip on the nomination. And several outside groups traditionally aligned with Democrats worked to undermine Sanders’ standing with key constituencies.
Also at play in Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston, South Carolina, is Mike Bloomberg’s status as the preferred punching bag for his rivals for the nomination. While Bloomberg took the brunt of criticism in last week’s debate, the other candidates might well turn their attention to criticizing Sanders as he threatens to overwhelm the race with another victory.
The debate is important for all of the candidates because it is the final debate before South Carolina’s Democratic Presidential Primary on Saturday as well as the last one before Super Tuesday on March 3.
Charleston Police say multiple roads will close Tuesday because of the required heightened security measures. The first road closure began at 1 p.m.
- Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage closed at 1 p.m. Garage traffic only will be permitted after 1 p.m.
- George Street between East Bay and Anson Streets closed at 4 p.m.
- Anson Street between George and Calhoun Streets closed at 4 p.m.
The roads are expected to reopen at approximately 11 p.m., Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
