Chatham County correctional officer charged with smuggling contraband

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An investigation inside the Chatham county jail has uncovered a smuggling operation involving a correctional officer.
Correctional Officer Tevin Keel was taken into custody by the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation on Tuesday. He’s facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, and crossing state/county guard lines with contraband.
A release from the Chatham County Correctional Office says an investigation spanning more than 2 months led to Officer Keel admitting to the charges. He says he smuggled tobacco twice to three different inmates. The release also says he admitted to conspiring to smuggle a cell phone, methamphetamines, marijuana, and tobacco to an inmate for $275. The three inmates involved will also face charges of conspiracy.
The investigation into Officer Keel also uncovered a separate incident regarding unprofessional conduct between an inmate and a nurse. The nurse was fired on Tuesday.
