City of Pooler urging residents to sign up for alert system

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler is once again asking those who live or work in the city to sign up for their free alert system.
The system will not only keep you safe but help you avoid some potential headaches around the city too. Although it’s been around for years, the City of Pooler says that for some reason people still aren’t catching on and they hope that changes.
Their alert system handles everything: from changes in your garbage pickup schedule to police activity in the city. It can even get specific to issues impacting a select area.
“If a road closure is just going to affect the residents on Quacco, we can contact just those residents," said Pooler Police spokesperson Lindsey Heintzman. "We can circle the map area we want to contact That way you aren’t bombarded with every alert if it’s not specific to you.”
The system is meant to keep residents informed without overwhelming you with alerts, or even taking up phone storage.
“So it’s not an app to download, nothing else to manage, nothing to bog your phone down,” Heintzman says.
When it comes to signing up for the alerts, Heintzman says the process itself is relatively simple. Head to poolerga.bbcportal.com. From there click “sign me up.” Enter some simple information about yourself, confirm your email address and then select how they contact you with their emergency alerts.
“You can sign up to receive it via phone calls, through your landline or cell phone," Heintzman said. "You can receive text messages and email. Or you can do one, two, or all three, you have the option to choose the way you’re connected.”
They hope more residents take advantage of the system.
“This is your connection to your city, your government, things happening specifically to you and your city," Heintzman says. "Not nationwide, not countywide, just your city.”
