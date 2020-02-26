Community Champions: AmeriCorps volunteers at Oatland Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of young people from many different places is helping restore one of Savannah's favorite places.
"You never know, one kid could come out and really love it and get excited to get into animals and get into what they do here,” AmeriCorps member Dashon Leggett.
A team of volunteers from AmeriCorps are cutting and hauling and hammering wood at Oatland Island Wildlife Center, building a new viewing platform for the bobcat enclosure and making the facility better than it was before a tornado hit it in September of 2018.
"This team has been with us for over a month, which is amazing. They've done a lot of work since they've been here. They've rebuilt out pig enclosure,” Oatland Island Wildlife Center Director Heather Merbs.
The 18 to 25-year-olds are part of a national service organization and are leaving an impact on Oatland.
"It's amazing, building a newer, safer platform and it looks really cool.”
"They are creating something new in the sense that this walkway was not here before. But this area was damaged by the tornado and the fence around the bobcats was completely rebuilt, so this boardwalk assists with the re-orientation of that fence in terms of viewing the bobcats.”
Handicap and stroller accessible and able to accommodate two groups of visitors at once because it is so large, the new walkway is a significant improvement for visitors who come to Oatland soon after its completely. And a mark left by these WTOC Community Champions that will endure.
"To know that we came here and helped them out. Maybe 10 or 20 years later, I can come back here and be like, yeah with a group of people I helped build this, we did this ourselves.”
