Crews clearing trees near I-16 for safety reasons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ride Interstate 16 lately and you likely see trees coming down on the side of the road.
Crews are clearing the outside of the eastbound lanes of trees and more. They say those trees pose two dangers to people riding down the road and they want to eliminate something you might crash into or might crash into you.
Heavy equipment drags away the trees that once stood in the interstate right of way. The Georgia Department of Transportation has contractors along the roadway now to clear trees and more from Candler County all the way to Savannah.
Jill Nagel from GDOT says they're doing this for safety reasons. On one hand, they say too many drivers lost control and went speeding off the highway and crashed into those trees.
“If someone leaves the roadway now, they can either safely reenter the roadway or come to a safe stop,” Nagel said.
She also points back to Hurricane Matthew, when the storm winds brought nearby older trees onto the road and blocked emergency traffic until they could get cleared.
“We're removing trees from our right of way to keep them from falling during these storms and we've seen a very busy hurricane season the past few years,” Nagel said.
She says moving the tree line further back from the roadside doesn't make the interstate safe. But it makes it a little safer.
Nagel says they have contractors clearing on some other roads - interstates particularly - statewide. They expect this clearing to be finished by the end of summer.
