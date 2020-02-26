High school students enlist in Army with help from the International Space Station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - To most high school students, ISS stands for In School Suspension before International Space Station. But a handful of students heard from someone on the space station to start their future career.
High school seniors from Brunswick to Vidalia and parts in between gathered to take their Army Oath of Enlistment. It's something they've talked over with parents, teachers, and recruiters.
"At the beginning of the school year, I made up my mind what I wanted to do and wanted to travel around the world,” future solider Marcus McGee said.
Wednesday, more than 800 enlistees gathered by satellite to join. Their ceremony included Army Colonel and astronaut Andrew Morgan administering the oath from the space station in orbit above the earth.
"When I heard about this, I was surprised. When they let us know, I was like ‘really?’ It was really interesting,” future soldier Sarah Sullivan said.
Recruiters say the ceremony spotlights the opportunities in the Army.
"Almost a third of the Army's 150 career fields are STEM related and we want them to know those are available,” US Army Recruiter Cpt. Desiree Cabrere said.
The Army’s message to the recruits today: the sky’s no longer the limit for their careers. It goes all the way into space.
