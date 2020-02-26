Liberty Co. residents test new voting system

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 200 Liberty County residents got their chance to try out the new, secure paper-ballot voting system.
Residents say they were surprised how quick and easy it was to cast their demonstration ballot and are looking forward to using the new system next month during the presidential primary.
Frances Smith has lived in Liberty County for over 20 years. She says she was surprised about how quickly she was able to cast a ballot with the state’s new secure paper-ballot system.
“It took approximately two to three minutes tops," she said.
Liberty County Elections and the AARP Foundation held a Secure the Vote Georgia open house for the community to try out the system. Elections officials announced the switch in December.
They say this system will allow them to do recounts with paper ballots for the first time in 17 years. AARP Vice President for the county, Sandra Hicks Sheffield, says 250 people showed up to cast their demonstration ballot.
She also says the group partnered with the county so residents could see how simple the new voting process is.
“People who have come in have given very positive comments about it, ‘oh there’s nothing to that,’ ‘oh that’s easy,’ and that makes it good.”
All voters have to do is use their access card, make their selection, and hit print. To officially cast their ballot, voters put it through a scanner, then election officials put it in a secured location.
Bishop Tommy Williams also came out to cast his demonstration ballot and says he didn’t mind the old system but believes this one is better for every Georgia voter.
“I don’t mind voting, I like voting because I think it’s my right but on the flip side you don’t want to stay there all day waiting, so this was quicker.”
If you want to learn more about the new voting system and how it works, go here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.