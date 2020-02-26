Look inside the SCCPSS Teacher of the Year’s classroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's an honor given to just one Savannah-Chatham County Public School System teacher a year. It's meant for those who stand out and leave a big mark on not only their school but the community.
After walking into Hesse K-8, it won't take you long to find out there's a superstar inside: Cherie Dennis.
While she'd never admit it- she's kind of a big deal. Don't believe me- take it from her students.
"She's an amazing teacher."
"She's funny and she's nice."
Dennis was named Savannah-Chatham Teacher of the Year just last week.
"It still kind of overwhelming. I don't think it has really hit me,” Dennis said.
She earned the top honor for her dedication and ability to inspire her ESOL students. While they spend just a portion of their day with her, she's made a big impact.
"She reads us stories sometimes and that's what I like the most,” 4th grader Christian Platas Garcia said.
"I was proud of her and I think she really deserves to be the teacher of the year for this year,” 4th grader Lansey Hernandez said.
Stepping into her classroom, you can see how she engages students. She gets them up and thinking; challenging them. She says she doesn't have any magical philosophy as the teacher of the year.
"I don't know I just have a passion and I have a belief in my students and I know that, I know that they can do it when they set their minds to it and when they have somebody encouraging them and believe in them and that's what I do. I just, I believe in them,” Dennis said.
She has been teaching for 10 years and says she continues to love it because she knows the value. It's critical to our future.
"I would ask that people support education and public education because there are a lot of amazing things that go on inside these buildings with amazing teachers and amazing administrators,” Dennis said.
Dennis will now have the opportunity to apply for the state’s teacher of the year award. She said regardless of what happens next, she’s honored and grateful to be a teacher.
