New sober living home in McIntosh Co. bringing hope to addiction sufferers

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drug and alcohol addiction can happen in any community, but not all communities are equipped with resources to battle it.
One McIntosh County woman is stepping up to bring a new sober living center to her area.
For six years, Linda Hornby watched her daughter have seizures, as she was fighting a serious drug addiction.
“There’s no words that can describe what a mother feels," she said.
Hornby’s daughter is now getting back on track at a sober living home in Atlanta.
“The camaraderie of the other girls, that they’re all trying to get sober together," explained Hornby. "They go grocery shopping together. They do things they’ve never done together.”
Hornby plans to bring the camaraderie that’s saving her daughter’s life to McIntosh County. She bought a home in Townsend that she is now transforming into Angie’s House of Hope, a sober living center for women - named after her daughter.
“Where they can find strength and independence to live life on their own," Hornby said. "We’re trying to teach them different skills so they can go back and integrate into society.”
From learning to cook to writing a check, Hornby said the home will have instructors and therapists to watch over the women.
“This area has got a lot of young women in addiction and this would be a great resource to help these young women," she said.
Although Hornby struggled to save her own daughter, she wants to do whatever she can to save at least one life.
“This is the most exciting thing I’ve done in 54 years," Hornby said with a smile.
The home is in need of some TLC. Linda is asking for the community’s help. If you like to help, have extra construction supplies or money you’d like to donate, you can email her at Linda.hornby@gmail.com.
