Parker’s presents check to DAV from limited edition cup sales

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Everyone wore a smile as the heads of Parker’s presented a donation check for $5,000 to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on Feb. 26 at their headquarters in Savannah, Ga.
The money from the donations came from the proceeds of a limited-edition cup designed by Parker’s and DAV.
“We produced a limited-edition reusable travel cup that had DAV’s logo and some great graphics and art. And what we did was we took a portion of the proceeds of every cup that was sold and generated this donation back to DAV,” Jeff Bush, the president of Parker’s explained.
The DAV is an organization that supports over one million veterans a year. Their mission is to “empower veterans to lead high quality lives with respect and dignity.”
Trisa Paschal, Southeast Regional Director at DAV Personal Philanthropy Programs talked about the fact the donation will impact the various programs that DAV has in the areas of employment, access to employment, transitioning back into civilian life, and training to prepare them for the competitive job market. It also helps the caregivers that the veterans stay with after they come back.
