Proposal requests making smoke-free section at Tybee beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposal is asking Tybee Island City Council to consider making a smoke-free section of the beach.
The Beach Task Force is recommending the motion to city council in this week’s council agenda.
The recommendation defines the amount of litter from cigarettes and other smoking and vaping products as a key reason for the proposal. A report from the Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers states that over 310,000 cigarette butts were removed from the beach between January 2017 and June 2019. The group estimates that between 800,000 and 1.5 million cigarette butts could have been left on Tybee beaches since 2017.
The proposal asks that the no-smoking section run from the right of way of 14th Street and proceed easterly to the ocean and include the ocean. It will then proceed in a southern direction to the end of the right of way of 16th Street/Tybrisa Avenue. It will include the dune areas.
