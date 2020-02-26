Rain finally ending tonight; cold and windy Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Widespread rain for this afternoon and evening but there is light at the end of the wet tunnel! The cold front will push offshore tonight and high pressure returns Thursday and Friday with sunshine.
We did have a thunderstorm roll through portions of Bulloch, Screven, Efffingham, and Hampton counties but it just looks wet for the majority of us through sunset. Temperatures range from 59 in Vidalia to 66 in Savannah, and those will hold steady for the next few hours until the clearing begins.
I think we should all be “dry from the sky” by 10 p.m. Gusty winds will and cold air will then take over. Expect 15mph winds with gusts 25-30mph.
Daybreak Thursday 40° with a wind chill of freezing because of the strong winds, sunny, high 56.
High pressure will only be interrupted by a weak cold front Friday night, and we should remain rain free for almost a full week.
We will have freezing temperatures far inland late Thursday night and early Friday morning and frosty/freezing for some well west of I-95 Saturday and Sunday morning. We are monitoring our river stages very carefully as most are in moderate or major flood stage and you can find the very latest in a video that we post to the First Alert Weather App.
Stay Safe!
~JErtle
