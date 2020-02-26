Rep. Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden before S.C. Democratic primary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The most influential Democrat in South Carolina and the state’s highest-ranking black member of Congress announced Wednesday morning that he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.
He endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2008.
Clyburn made his announcement at Trident Technical College in North Charleston, less than 12 hours after the Democratic debate in downtown Charleston where he also spoke during the debate preshow.
Biden came is second during the Nevada primary last week and has been a longtime friend of Clyburn.
Often nicknamed “Kingmaker," Clyburn has been in office since 1993 and has climbed the ladder in congress all the way to House Majority Whip.
