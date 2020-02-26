Road improvement projects scheduled in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Some street improvements are coming to the city of Richmond Hill. City council recently approved funding for improvements for Cherokee Street, Bald Eagle Road, Glenmary East and West, North Oak Drive, Hill Street and Spruce Street.
The money for those improvements comes from a voter-approved tax.
Residents living on Cherokee Street say with the high traffic volume in and out of their neighborhood, they're happy that the city is continuing to properly maintain their streets.
For the Darings, they've been living on Cherokee street since 1956. They've watched their neighborhood change right before their eyes. They say not only are the improvements needed every so often, but it helps keep their neighborhood looking its best.
"These streets were dirt, some of the side streets and this street, but it's nice to have them all paved especially with so much traffic now,” Daring said.
The improvements haven’t started yet. The city says they do the improvements every year, however the streets that are worse than others get moved up to the top of the list.
