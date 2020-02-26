Bull Street businesses on alert after burglaries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two burglaries in less than a week have business owners on alert along a busy Savannah street.
Two smash-and-grab burglaries after hours have Savannah Police increasing their presence along Bull Street.
Late Sunday night, someone broke into the Wormhole bar, stealing cash and bottles of liquor.
Just up the street at White Whale Craft Ales, someone busted out the glass in the front door, went inside and stole about thirty dollars according to employees.
The first burglary prompted police to canvass the area, handing out these fliers, hoping to raise awareness.
“It’s more of a reactive thing," said Corporal Barry Lewis. "We’d love to be more proactive, but right now this was a reactive situation. We actually went out, talked to the businesses, handed out fliers advising them of the things they need to beef up. Lighting, security, audible alarms, maybe putting money away at night...those kinds of precautions that they can put in place.”
City-wide, 2019 saw 60 more commercial burglaries than the previous year. So far in 2020, the number of cases is about on par with the past two years at the same time of year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.