Savannah Police investigate overnight shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting they say may have happened in the area of Willis Drive and San Anton Drive.
Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Savannah Police Department tweeted that someone drove themself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers went to the area of Willis and San Anton in search of a possible scene.
Police say the victim has a non-life threatening injury but have not commented on a possible suspect.
We’ll update this story as soon as Savannah PD releases more information.
