Top Teacher: Yonna Porter

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The 5th graders in Yonna Porter’s class are working hard on a project. For their teacher, it has been incredible to see how much they have grown this year.
"And to watch them as the year progresses, to see their journey from where they started to see what they have become,” Porter said.
But Porter has also been on a journey from growing up in Jamaica that has brought her to Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville.
“I've been teaching elementary school for the past 19 years. I've taught in Jamaica, the Bahamas, North Carolina, and Florida before coming to Royal Live Oaks six years ago,” Porter said.
Porter says it's the children and her faith that motivate her each day.
“I try to be the best in everything I do so that I use them as an example, so when I get up in the morning, I say, ‘Lord, let your will be done’ and help me do the right thing,” Porter said.
And she says building a strong bond with her students helps her get the most out of them.
“Once you build a relationship with the kids, in those first days in August, if you build that relationship, then they will do anything, you'll have them eating out of your palms,” Porter said.
To nominate a WTOC Top Teacher, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.