TRICARE insurance no longer reimbursing services at Hinesville behavioral health provider

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Military families who have children with special needs are scrambling to find a behavioral health services provider after a facility in Hinesville, called Reaching Milestones, notified families about insurance complications.
Reaching Milestones provides behavioral health services to children with autism and special needs. Now, military families with Tricare health insurance are being told their children can no longer receive those services.
WTOC obtained a copy of a letter given to the families on Monday, which states the facility will stop Applied Behavioral Analysis services for any TRICARE beneficiaries.
The letter states the Defense Health Agency directed TRICARE back in October 2019 to hold reimbursements to Reaching Milestones based on the results of a review of the facility’s services.
Since then, the facility still provided services to TRICARE families. However, the letter goes on to state Reaching Milestones can no longer maintain the financial responsibility of providing ABA services without reimbursement.
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is aware of the situation and is working with families to find other facility options. Congressman Carter says his office has also been in contact with Reaching Milestones and TRICARE.
“See if we can get some answers, and they are in the process of conducting an audit right now and we’d just like to know how long it’s going to be before they think this will be completed and we can get some resolution to this,” said Congressman Carter.
Reaching Milestones also states it provided the DHA data and documentation about the services subject to review. They were notified on February 18 that DHA needs more time and TRICARE will continue to hold reimbursements.
Reaching Milestones’ owner Paul Napier emailed WTOC, saying the decision has been heartbreaking but they will be supporting the families to the best of their ability.
A TRICARE spokesperson sent a statement to WTOC.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.