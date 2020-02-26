Tuesday’s state basketball playoff scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year in the Elite Eight, some really good basketball teams have their hopes dashed and their seasons ended earlier than many expected.
Such is the nature of tournament basketball.
On Tuesday, teams in Georgia and South Carolina fought to keep their seasons alive. Some got it done. Others fell just short.
BOYS
GHSA SCORES
Class AAA
Central-Macon 79 Windsor Forest 76 F/OT
Class AA
Rockmart 55 Swainsboro 94 F
SCHSL SCORES
Class AAA
Wade Hampton 53 Bishop England 46 F
Class AA
Oceanside Collegiate 38 Whale Branch 44 F
GIRLS
GHSA SCORES
Class AAAAAA
Johns Creek 36 Glynn Academy 47 F
Class AAA
Johnson 58 Sonoraville 49 F
Class AA
Rockmart 62 Vidalia 57 F
SCISA SCORES
Class AA
Hilton Head Christian 75 Spartanburg Day 23 F
Hilton Head Prep 27 Oakbook Prep 41 F
John Paul II 53 Palmetto Christian 57 F
Class A
Beaufort Academy 60 Richard Winn 41 F
