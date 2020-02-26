Tuesday’s state basketball playoff scores

Area teams fought for Final Four berths in Georgia and South Carolina

Windsor Forest's run to a second consecutive Final Four ended in an overtime loss to Central-Macon Tuesday night. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 26, 2020 at 12:19 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 12:19 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year in the Elite Eight, some really good basketball teams have their hopes dashed and their seasons ended earlier than many expected.

Such is the nature of tournament basketball.

On Tuesday, teams in Georgia and South Carolina fought to keep their seasons alive. Some got it done. Others fell just short.

BOYS

GHSA SCORES

Class AAA

Central-Macon 79 Windsor Forest 76 F/OT

Class AA

Rockmart 55 Swainsboro 94 F

SCHSL SCORES

Class AAA

Wade Hampton 53 Bishop England 46 F

Class AA

Oceanside Collegiate 38 Whale Branch 44 F

Vidalia's attempt at their first Final Four since 2010 ended in the Elite Eight with a 62-57 loss to Rockmart.
Vidalia's attempt at their first Final Four since 2010 ended in the Elite Eight with a 62-57 loss to Rockmart. (Source: WTOC)

GIRLS

GHSA SCORES

Class AAAAAA

Johns Creek 36 Glynn Academy 47 F

Class AAA

Johnson 58 Sonoraville 49 F

Class AA

Rockmart 62 Vidalia 57 F

SCISA SCORES

Class AA

Hilton Head Christian 75 Spartanburg Day 23 F

Hilton Head Prep 27 Oakbook Prep 41 F

John Paul II 53 Palmetto Christian 57 F

Class A

Beaufort Academy 60 Richard Winn 41 F

