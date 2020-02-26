UNCW looks for home win vs Drexel

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Dragons are led by James Butler and Camren Wynter. Butler has averaged 13.5 points and 11.6 rebounds while Wynter has recorded 16.1 points and 5.3 assists per contest. The Seahawks have been led by Jaylen Sims and Mike Okauru. Sims has produced 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Okauru has averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.