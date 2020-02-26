Wednesday: Scattered Showers, Storms Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, spotty showers are soaking a few inland roads. It’s very warm and muggy - metro temperatures are in the upper 60s to near 70° before 8 a.m. Spotty rain is possible through the morning commute, followed by a later morning and lunch-time ‘lull’ in showers.
Temps peak in the low to mid-70s before 3 p.m. in the afternoon as scattered showers and storms roll back in ahead of a cold front. The evening commute home will be wet in spots. Grab an umbrella as you leave the house, just in case.
The forecast dries out tonight as colder air moves in and we wake up to chilly sunshine Thursday morning. Plan on a temperature bottoming-out in the upper 30s and lower 40s before 8 a.m. Thursday. It’ll feel colder with a breeze factored in. Grab a coat!
Temperatures rebound into the low and mid-50s Thursday afternoon; chilly weather persists into the weekend. Frost, or freeze, conditions are most-likely Friday and Sunday mornings; especially west of I-95.
Warmer temperatures and the next more-likely chance of rain arrives next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
