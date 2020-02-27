Ash Wednesday observed in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season-- not counting Sundays, marked by repentance, reflection, and ultimately celebration for Christians.
Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for similar fasting, marking an intentional season of focus on Christ’s life, ministry, sacrifice, and resurrection.
The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist had three masses today. During the service, the priests used the ashes to mark the foreheads of the believers with a cross.
Benedictine Military School also held an Ash Wednesday service Wednesday. Cadets, monks, administrators, faculty, staff, and friends celebrated.
Father Ronald Gatman was the celebrant.
One student said that while Lent is about sacrifice, it’s still a positive time.
“It’s not so much meant to be a time of suffering or sadness, but more about really looking into yourself and seeing what can I do to really make my life more pure, more holy, more happy,” said BC senior Andrew Peters.
Easter is on Sunday, April 12 this year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.