City gives update on Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Festival rules, entertainment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders are expected to be briefed Thursday on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
City staff will give a presentation discussing the protocol for next month's big event.
The presentation has already been released and WTOC is learning about some of the procedures that will impact festival and paradegoers.
There’s a lot of logistics when it comes to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and street party. Once again, the city will enforce a festival control zone. This is the area where the party will be taking place, including spots like River Street, Bay Street, and City Market. It will include increased security and drop-off and pick-up spots for shuttles, motor coaches, and rideshare services.
Wristbands will be required for persons drinking alcohol outside on public streets within the control zone, which extends from River Street to Broughton Street and East Broad Street to Fahm Street. They are $10 each and you must purchase a new one for each day that you want to party.
The city says persons are prohibited from entering the festival zone with weapons, beverage coolers, beverages in bottles and/or cans, amplified music devices, pets (excluding pets of residents who live within the festival zone), exotic animals, skates, bicycles, fireworks, sparklers, bang snaps (snap and pops) smoke balls (smoke bombs), and smoke fountains, and any other items which may be dangerous, disruptive, or inconvenient in crowded conditions.
Things to bring:
- Wristband purchase confirmation
- Valid I.D. for those 21 and over required
- Cash to purchase food and beverages (ATMs will be located throughout the festival zone)
Festival dates and times are as follows:
- Friday, March 13, 2020: 6 p.m. to midnight
- Saturday, March 14, 2020: 10 a.m. to midnight
- Sunday, March 15, 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The parade will start on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:15 a.m. Because this year’s parade falls on a Tuesday, the festival and parade will be separated by one day. There will not be a street party on the day of the parade. Those looking to continue celebrating after the parade are asked to visit restaurants and bars along Savannah’s Waterfront and in City Market.
For additional information about this year’s Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade, click here.
For this year’s full festival entertainment schedule, click here.
