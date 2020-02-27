Coastal Health District monitoring and preparing for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 grow so does the concern across the county. So far there are more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide. Here in the United States, about 60 cases have been confirmed. While there are no cases of COVID-19 in Georgia local officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say they are monitoring and preparing for the virus.
The director of epidemiology and risk communicator with the Coastal Health District say they have protocol in place. While they say they understand the concern from the community, they don’t want anyone to panic, but rather prepare.
"The threat of a pandemic globally and even to the United States is high however the immediate risk of folks becoming ill with coronavirus and it being a major problem is low so with that being said just have plans in place," said Robert Thornton, director of epidemiology for the Georgia Department of Public Health Coastal Health District.
The Costal Health District has been following the developments of COVID-19 closely and working alongside their partners on the national, state and local level to be prepared for whatever might come.
“At the Costal Health District we have infectious disease plans and we know how we would work with our hospital partners and how doctors’ offices would work to handle if we had a respiratory illness outbreak in our area,” said Ginger Heidel, risk communicator with the Coastal Health District.
But beyond medical professionals they say good advice to protect yourself is to wash your hands regularly, cover your cough, clean surfaces and stay home if you are sick. Health professionals also want you to make a pandemic plan, like seeing if you can work from home or do you have childcare if classes were to be canceled and more. Health officials say there’s nothing specific you can do but be ready.
“There’s not a particular medication that people should be taking,” said Heidel. “There’s not a particular activity that we’re suggesting people do, we’re really just asking people to begin to think about how they might handle some disruptions in daily life if that should occur because of this coronavirus.”
The health department has dedicated a specific page on their website to COVID-19. They encourage community members to look at the resources provided and learn more about the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.