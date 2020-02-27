Commissioners set to vote on short term rental ordinance for unincorporated Chatham Co.

If you plan to host your own short term rental, then you must apply for a license. The application will be sent to public safety agencies, so they're aware of the short term rental in case of any emergencies. It will be sent to the tax commissioner's office to make sure all taxes have been paid for the property. The license must be displayed inside the rental. And, the owner must collect a hotel/motel tax as well as a state tax that must be turned in to the appropriate agency.