Commissioners set to vote on short term rental ordinance for unincorporated Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission is expected to soon vote on a short-term rental ordinance for unincorporated Chatham County.
On Thursday, citizens will be able to hear about the ordinance and ask questions before it goes in front of commissioners for approval.
Although we typically think of downtown Savannah and Tybee Island as popular short term rental spots, the county says short term rentals are becoming popular in unincorporated areas as well.
The county hired a consultant to help form the new ordinance and the consultant identified more than 500 short term rentals in unincorporated Chatham County.
Municipalities will have to follow the guidelines set by their leaders. The county says they have tried to make the process simple.
If you plan to host your own short term rental, then you must apply for a license. The application will be sent to public safety agencies, so they're aware of the short term rental in case of any emergencies. It will be sent to the tax commissioner's office to make sure all taxes have been paid for the property. The license must be displayed inside the rental. And, the owner must collect a hotel/motel tax as well as a state tax that must be turned in to the appropriate agency.
“We don’t have an ordinance now that allows you to have a short term rental. So, we’ve had some problem where people have reported short term rentals and actually the owners of those residences really currently cannot operate a short term rental. So, we’re trying to make them legal,” said Linda Cramer, Assistant County Manager for Chatham County.
Thursday’s public meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham County Administrative Building on Bull Street.
The proposal is expected to go in front of commissioners for approval next week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.