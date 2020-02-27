Crews battling massive fire at Eastern Wharf construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah.
A spokesperson for Eastern Wharf says their top priority right now is making sure all of their workers are safe and accounted for.
The Chatham Area Transit service has suspended routes in the area.
According to a Marriott Savannah Riverfront employee, that hotel is not be evacuated. The employee states that the smoke is blowing away from that hotel.
Details are very limited at this time. Please stay with WTOC for updates.
