Crews battling massive fire at Eastern Wharf construction site in downtown Savannah

By WTOC Staff | February 27, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 1:13 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah.

A spokesperson for Eastern Wharf says their top priority right now is making sure all of their workers are safe and accounted for.

Crews have responded to a fire downtown near President Street.

The Chatham Area Transit service has suspended routes in the area.

According to a Marriott Savannah Riverfront employee, that hotel is not be evacuated. The employee states that the smoke is blowing away from that hotel.

