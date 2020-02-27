Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure returns with drier weather and cooler temps. An upper level trough moves through late Friday with a few clouds but very little rain chances. High pressure dominates our weather into next week. A weak cold front pushes through late Wednesday with our next rain chance.
Today will be sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 53-57 with northwest winds at 10-15mph.
Tonight will be clear, cold with decreasing winds. Lows 32-38 with west winds at 5-10mph.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs 57-60.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be clear, lows in the low 30s.
Sunday will be sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be clear, lows near 40.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows near 50.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
