Event to help make Georgia Southern students aware about sexual violence

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The t-shirts hanging around campus help give a voice to the victims of a crime that many feel goes unnoticed.
The annual Clothesline Project lets students who've been victims of sexual violence express themselves. Each color of shirt relates to a specific type of crime. They’re able to write their story for others to see.
The crimes could have been recent or years earlier. The display helps show the widespread problem.
“They see exactly how many other people on this campus have been impacted by sexual violence,” Georgia Southern University Counseling Center Dr. Lauren Patterson.
According to the university's crime statistics, five people reported being raped in 2018. Patterson says that number, and other data, fall in line with other universities and numbers nationwide. She says the narratives written on them show the impact of the crime even years later.
Dr. Patterson hopes Thursday’s Take Back the Night and other events this week help victims see they aren’t alone.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.