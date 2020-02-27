Georgia Southern health officials monitoring COVID-19

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Health workers at Georgia Southern University and other universities in Georgia have instructions on how to handle any potential cases of COVID-19.
Even with no reported cases of the coronavirus on university campuses in Georgia, the University System of Georgia is asking campus health service workers here at Georgia Southern and other schools to wear protective equipment to guard against exposure - especially with a patient with respiratory symptoms.
The university system is also asking any students, faculty, or staff who've been China in the last 14 days and returned on or after Feb. 3 to stay home for two weeks and get checked by a doctor.
In addition, they're telling campus health centers to tell patients to wear a mask in for treatment if they're showing respiratory symptoms.
They say they’re monitoring the CDC’s warning level for certain countries and urging universities to alter their overseas or study abroad policies for any countries that reach a Level 3 warning. So far that includes China and South Korea. They say they’re monitoring the coronavirus issue and continue to update universities.
