Gray Television: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 27, 2020 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 6:48 AM

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $94 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The broadcast television company posted revenue of $579 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Gray Television said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $555 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

Gray Television shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN