Gray Television: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $94 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.
The broadcast television company posted revenue of $579 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $127 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.12 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Gray Television said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $555 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.
Gray Television shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTN