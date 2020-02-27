Ogeechee River flooding traps some in their homes

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Rainfall totals well above average throughout the state of Georgia have caused flooding in our area- including the Fort Argyle Road area in Bloomingdale.
High waters on Shad Road near Fort Argyle Road have left some residents trapped inside their homes.
“We ended up getting a 911 call saying they’ve been there four days and could not get out,” Chatham County Fire Chief James Vickers explained.
Vickers said he personally spoke to two of the people in the home and they said they were O.K., but couldn’t get out and did not want to leave.
Wednesday’s operation was about checking on those in the area, not a rescue mission.
“I just went back to check on my mom’s property and it’s just- it’s water everywhere,” Robert Carter, who was driving through in his truck, explained.
Marine Patrol has visited these homes over the past four days, helping to keep tabs on the changing water levels as a result of flooding coming from the river.
“It’s probably about three foot deep. It can get deeper," Vickers said. "It has gotten up to chest-level at times, basically, being told by the residents, and it doesn’t happen often, but it does sometimes.”
He said the water is dangerously close to getting inside some of the homes.
“If it enters in the house, it’s really not necessarily inhabitable, so they’re going to lose power, water- everything, so it’s not a good place to be. Especially on a cool evening.”
Vickers said if your home is in danger of flooding, you should heed warnings, check the weather often, and make sure you get out in plenty of time.
