Savannah Firefighters learn about the department’s history from man who made it

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first African American firefighters served back in 1821 which later became the Savannah Fire Company.
Those black firefighters were driven away in 1871 and it would be another 92 years until they would hire another African American to work for the city’s fire department. In 1963 local NAACP officials negotiated with the city to hire six African American college students.
Thursday one of those six original men who reintegrated the department spoke to current firefighters about his journey and service.
Firefighters in attendance felt honored to celebrate Black History Month hearing Retired Battalion Chief Oliver Lewis’ story.
“It’s a good feeling because you never get to hear from word of mouth,” said advanced firefighter Christopher Joseph Robinson Jr., Savannah Fire Department. “You always hear like stories passed down from other people, but to actually hear it from someone who went through it is a huge honor.”
Christopher Joseph Robinson Jr. has only been a firefighter for a year, but Thursday got photos with Retired Battalion Chief Lewis Oliver, one of the first African Americans to reintegrate the Savannah Fire Department. While he joined the department in 1963, it was still segregated.
“We had to have our own quarters,” recalled Ret. Battalion Chief Lewis Oliver. “Our own sleeping quarters, our own kitchen, our own bathroom and we were assigned a station in and out the back door.”
Oliver says he wasn’t mistreated, but at the time made about $340 a month. While he retired in 1991, Oliver is glad to see the department’s progress.
“When I came on, we were, all blacks, we were glad to have employment and I was there too,” said Oliver. “But to see so many African American firefighters in there now it’s real good. It’s real nice, and I appreciate the city.”
Thursday Battalion Chief Oliver and other prominent retired African American firefighters spoke to more than 20 current department members to remind them of their journey to now. Current Battalion Chief Elzie Kitchen says it’s something they won’t forget or take for granted.
“Chief Oliver set the standard,” explained Battalion Chief Elzie Kitchen, Savannah Fire Department. “So, to stand next to him, it was like just feeling everything that he brought to this department and where we should take it forward.”
For Savannah’s Fire Chief Derik Minard that means continuing to recruit a diverse department. Currently, about 25% of those on SFD are a minority, he is hoping to increase that number.
“One of the things that we strive to do is reflect our community and we do not,” said Chief Derik Minard, Savannah Fire Department. “And we have a lot of work to do in that realm and there’s a lot of people that do not realize they can be firefighters.”
Savannah Fire Officials say they want to build on what Battalion Chief Oliver started 57 years ago.
