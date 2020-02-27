Savannah Weekend: Southern Women’s Show, seafood festival, Dr. Seuss fest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southern Women’s Show is back! Bring your mom, sister, girlfriend or just come yourself to enjoy the health and beauty demos, shopping, gourmet food, and so much more.
There will be fashion shows, prizes and giveaways and cooking demos. WTOC will be there all weekend long so come and say hello! Tickets are $9 in advance, $11 at the door.
Also this weekend, the 13th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is underway right now in the Lowcountry! The main event is the Saturday Seafood Festival at Honey Horn.
There will be restaurants and chefs serving a variety of seafood specialties, cooking demonstrations, an artisan market, live music and even a Ferris wheel for the kids. Tickets are $10 each. The whole family is invited.
Lastly on Saturday, bring the kids to the Savannah Children’s Museum for Seuss Fest! Families are invited to dress as their favorite Dr Seuss character in honor of the beloved children’s author who would be celebrating his 116th birthday on March 2nd. There will be Seuss stories read, games, activities and more. Tickets are $8.
