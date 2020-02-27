Thursday: Colder, Sunnier Weather Returns!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sky has cleared! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. It feels colder, in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with the wind factored in. Grab a coat.
Under sunshine, temperatures warm into the lower 50s at noon and peak in the mid-50s this afternoon with breezy winds and continued sunshine. Temperatures dip into the 40s, quickly, after sunset as the wind calms. Dress warmly, if you have dinner plans.
Dress for a temperature in the low to mid-30s Friday morning. A light freeze is possible away from the beach; mainly along and west of I-95. Cover sensitive plants, just to be safe. A light freeze and significant frost are most-likely Friday and Sunday mornings.
Temps rebound into the 50s Friday afternoon, under plenty of sunshine. The forecast remains dry and chilly with plenty of sunshine through Sunday.
Our next chance of rain sweeps through ahead of a cold front late Wednesday or early next Thursday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
