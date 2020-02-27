Veritiv: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.4 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.
The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $29.5 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.66 billion.
Veritiv shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 67% in the last 12 months.
