Altamaha River continues to rise in Wayne County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oglethorpe Landing is one of five public boat landings in Wayne County.
You can see most of the pavement is dry out, but the county EMA director says it'll be a different story come Sunday.
"90,000 cubic feet per second. So, this river is really moving,” Wayne County EMA Director Richard Johnson said.
As of Friday morning, the river was at 14.55 feet. That's past flooding stage.
Johnson says, by Sunday, it will be 15.2 feet. The county hasn't seen that high of a river level since 1998. When that happened, some residents had to be evacuated.
The director doesn't expect any evacuations this weekend, but they've taken precautions by fixing some of the roads and drainage near the Penholloway area.
For those who may want to go boating this weekend, do so with caution.
“Just be aware that even the landing here, the actual boat ramp is covered completely in water. There's a lot of debris floating in the river,” Johnson said.
Emergency management is monitoring river levels and has boats and crews ready if needed.
