American Red Cross helps prepare Lowcountry students for disasters with ‘Pillowcase Project’

“What this does is help them think about it, especially at this time of the year because June 1 is the start of hurricane season. And now what our goal is that will teach about this, teach about the science of it and then we will teach about emergency preparedness. We'll talk about what needs to be in their kit and the goal is that they will go home with their workbooks and actually have a conversation with the adults in their household,” said Diane Paine, with the American Red Cross.