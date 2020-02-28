American Red Cross helps prepare Lowcountry students for disasters with ‘Pillowcase Project’

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County students got the chance to learn about how to prepare if a disaster were to hit our area.
The American Red Cross spoke to 4th grade students at Mossy Oaks Elementary about the pillowcase project.
Here's how the project works. You place items in a pillowcase that you may need incase a disaster strikes. Friday, students got to decorate their pillows and learn from the red cross what to put in them.
“What this does is help them think about it, especially at this time of the year because June 1 is the start of hurricane season. And now what our goal is that will teach about this, teach about the science of it and then we will teach about emergency preparedness. We'll talk about what needs to be in their kit and the goal is that they will go home with their workbooks and actually have a conversation with the adults in their household,” said Diane Paine, with the American Red Cross.
The American Red Cross started the Pillowcase Project after Hurricane Katrina. When evacuating, several college students in New Orleans carried their belongings in a pillowcase.
