200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds Valor Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders were honored Thursday night. The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire held their annual Valor Awards, recognizing first responders, and two in particular.
Taking home the honors, Advanced Firefighter Andrew Lee with Chatham Emergency Services and Officer Nicholas Peterson with the Savannah Police Department.
Lee ran into a burning building to help get people out and Peterson ran up 11 flights of stairs in a burning building during another fire to help save a 60-year-old woman and her daughter.
“All year long, we respond to tragedy, and tonight, we’re able to really celebrate the heroic actions of our first responders. We have a firefighter and a police officer recognized this evening,” said 200 Club President Mark Dana.
To make the evening a little more special, the video presentation was put together in part, by two WTOC legends - Doug Weathers and the late Craig Harney.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.