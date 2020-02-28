Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure extends into our today. This will bring dry and cool conditions. A weak cold front pushes through late tonight with a few clouds. There is a very slight chance for a shower from 10pm through 2am. High pressure builds in Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings and milder afternoons. Computer models begin to differ by Monday so the confidence level is low and the forecast is subject to change as newer data comes in. Right now it looks like a cold front moves in Wednesday into Thursday with our best chance for showers and possible storms.