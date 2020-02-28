Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 2-28-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure extends into our today. This will bring dry and cool conditions. A weak cold front pushes through late tonight with a few clouds. There is a very slight chance for a shower from 10pm through 2am. High pressure builds in Saturday and Sunday with chilly mornings and milder afternoons. Computer models begin to differ by Monday so the confidence level is low and the forecast is subject to change as newer data comes in. Right now it looks like a cold front moves in Wednesday into Thursday with our best chance for showers and possible storms.
Today will be sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 59-61 with WNW winds at 10-15 mph and gusts to 25mph.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers from 10pm through 2am. Lows 38-42.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs 57-62.
Saturday night will be clear, lows near freezing.Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows In the upper 30s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms late, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 50.
Thursday begins with a 50% chance for showers and storms then clearing, highs in the mid 60s.
