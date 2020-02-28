Female injured in Statesboro shooting, suspect arrested

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a female early Friday morning.
Police were called to Lanier Drive for a report of shots fire around 2:19 a.m. There they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Randall Scott Packer, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Police say additional charges are possible.
Detectives are looking for any witnesses to the shooting. If you have any information, contact detectives at 912.764.9911.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.