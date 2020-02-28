Fort Stewart families displaced after fire

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Fort Stewart families were displaced after a fire Friday morning.
According to officials no one was injured in the fire. They say the fire was on Wild Fern Road in the Liberty Woods housing area. It was contained to a single structure.
The Fort Stewart Fire Department was dispatched at 11:54 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished by 1 p.m.
Fort Stewart housing officials have provided temporary lodging for the families and will find new homes for the families.
They are investigating the cause of the fire.
