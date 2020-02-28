Friday: Cold Morning, Cool & Sunny Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are cold this morning. It’s in the mid to upper 30s on the east side of the Savannah Metro and low to mid-30s on the west side. You’ll need a winter coat.
Thankfully, it’s mostly calm. There is frost and you may need to scrape if you parked outside last night.
Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking near 60 under sunshine. A few clouds creep into the forecast this afternoon, evening and a couple rain showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures dip into the 40s after sunset and should bottom out in the mid, upper 30s early Saturday morning.
The weekend features more sunshine, cold mornings and pleasantly cool afternoons.
The next warm-up, and chance of downpours, arrives late Wednesday or early Thursday ahead of the next cold front.
