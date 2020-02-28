Get Your Rear in Gear 5K is on March 7

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On March 7, WTOC will join with St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System to honor our friend Mike Manhatton, who we lost to colon cancer six years ago.
We will also be helping raise awareness for that disease at the Get Your Rear in Gear 5K.
Doctor Greg Borak of Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah stopped by Morning Break to share more about what you can do to prevent colon cancer and catch that cancer early, as well as some more information about the race.
The Get Your Rear in Gear 5K also includes a kids fun run. It will begin at the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. Registration is open through March 6 and costs $25.
