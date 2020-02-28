Glynn County, Vidalia police chiefs indicted

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department chief and Glynn County Police Department chief have been indicted in Glynn County.
According to the indictment, the charges stem from an investigation into James Cassada, who was reportedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an informant in 2017.
Chief Brian Scott took over the Vidalia Police Department in August of 2019. He previously worked at the Glynn County Police Department when the alleged incident occurred.
The indictment charges Scott with two counts of violation of oath by public officer, one count of influencing a witness, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
John Powell, who has been placed on administrative leave with pay in Glynn County, is charged with three counts of violating oath of office, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Two other Glynn County officers, David Hassler and David Matthew Haney, have also been indicted.
The Glynn County Police Department has named Jay Wiggins as interim chief.
